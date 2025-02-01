Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UROY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $317.95 million, a P/E ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

