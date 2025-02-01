Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 692.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Veralto by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

