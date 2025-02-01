Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,809 Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGHFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIGH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3,996.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HIGH opened at $23.29 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

