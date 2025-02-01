Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,809 Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIGH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3,996.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HIGH opened at $23.29 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

