Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.40.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $503.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.12 and its 200 day moving average is $506.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile



Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

