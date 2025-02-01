Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.67 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

