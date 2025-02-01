Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,280 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,951 shares of company stock worth $3,476,610. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

