Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

