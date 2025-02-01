Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 551311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gentex by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 249.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 617,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 440,725 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 327.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 370,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.