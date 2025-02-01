Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $50.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 105.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09 and a beta of 0.59. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 714.34%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

