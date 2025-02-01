Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $50.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of GLNG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09 and a beta of 0.59. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 714.34%.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
