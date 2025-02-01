Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

