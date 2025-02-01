Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.