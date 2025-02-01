Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.30 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 176.50 ($2.19). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.17), with a volume of 249,606 shares traded.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of £566.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.