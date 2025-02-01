Head-To-Head Survey: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 1 7 1 3.00

Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 919.87%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.10% -45.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Cabaletta Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$67.68 million ($2.15) -1.11

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also develops DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris; and MuSK-CAART, an investigational cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with anti- muscle-specific kinase antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; Oxford Biomedica; and WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

