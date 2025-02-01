Head to Head Survey: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) versus Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lyft alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -1.19% -1.58% -0.18% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Swvl”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.40 billion 1.28 -$340.32 million ($0.16) -84.63 Swvl $19.80 million 1.81 $3.06 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Swvl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Lyft has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lyft and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 27 10 1 2.32 Swvl 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $17.84, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Swvl.

Summary

Lyft beats Swvl on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.