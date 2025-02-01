Healthpeak Properties (DOC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $691.85 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

DOC stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

