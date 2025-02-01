Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

