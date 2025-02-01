High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

