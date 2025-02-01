Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($29.74) to GBX 2,560 ($31.73) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,292 ($28.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,010.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,950.92. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,750 ($21.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,296 ($28.45). The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,526.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.