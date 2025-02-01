Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $32.00. Hilltop shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 29,880 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,006,051.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,362.28. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at $291,968. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 592,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

