Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.21) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 281 ($3.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £483.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hollywood Bowl Group will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns purchased 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £39,630 ($49,113.89). Also, insider Julia Porter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,138.43). Insiders acquired a total of 155,210 shares of company stock worth $48,539,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

