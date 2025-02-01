Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) versus Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Financial Survey

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Honda Motor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $1.09 million 1.45 -$457.06 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $141.51 billion 0.31 $7.64 billion $4.05 6.98

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Honda Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mullen Automotive and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 4.53% 7.53% 3.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines, and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

