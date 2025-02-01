Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) Plans to Raise $8 Million in February 5th IPO

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) is planning to raise $8 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,500,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd generated $34.3 million in revenue and $2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $157.5 million.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We specialize in smart parking solutions in China. We also provide equipment structural parts. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We offer several types of automated parking systems: PSH (lifting and horizontal sliding), PJSA (convenient lifting) and PCS Vertical Lifting, designed to maximize space in urban environments. We also provide equipment structural parts, including conveyor belt components, feeder system parts, and railroad accessories, along with product design consultation and maintenance services for parking systems. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. whacked its IPO’s size by 70 percent to 1.5 million shares – down from 5.0 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $$7.5 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Dec. 31, 2024.) (Note:Â Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. filed its F-1 on Aug. 14, 2024, and disclosed its IPO’s terms: 5.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $25.0 million. Background: Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Dec. 19, 2023.)Â “.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and has 77 employees. The company is located at No.1018 Haihe Road, Dushangang Town Pinghu City, Jiaxing Zhejiang Province, China 314205 and can be reached via phone at +86 68368658 or on the web at http://www.stdparking.com/.

