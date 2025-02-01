Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $992,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 216,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $464,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.