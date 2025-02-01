IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 774 shares.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 34.23%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

