Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Acquires 2,211 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Zimmermann acquired 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,942.54 ($8,603.97).
LON:GROW opened at GBX 317 ($3.93) on Friday. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210.40 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 432.50 ($5.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.07. The company has a market capitalization of £587.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,509.52 and a beta of 1.25.
Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (20) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.
