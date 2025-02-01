International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.53.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $255.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

