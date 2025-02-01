Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $15.99. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 22,376 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 93,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1,545.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

