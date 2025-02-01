Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $15.99. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 22,376 shares changing hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.