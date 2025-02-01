iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after acquiring an additional 68,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.50 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.