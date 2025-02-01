iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

