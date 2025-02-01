iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,611.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,544 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 106,310 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

