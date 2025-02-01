iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.01 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

