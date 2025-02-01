iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

LRGF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.