ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ITT were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 136,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ITT by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $150.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.55. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

