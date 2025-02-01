James Dickson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,264.84).
Vianet Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:VNET opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market cap of £26.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,945.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Vianet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.73).
Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Vianet Group had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vianet Group Cuts Dividend
Vianet Group Company Profile
Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vianet Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.