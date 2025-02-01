James Dickson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,264.84).

Vianet Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:VNET opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market cap of £26.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,945.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Vianet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.73).

Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Vianet Group had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vianet Group Cuts Dividend

Vianet Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

