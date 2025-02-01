Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.