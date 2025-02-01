Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

Jin Medical International stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Jin Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Jin Medical International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.