Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Jin Medical International stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Jin Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $16.60.
