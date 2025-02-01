J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $360.86 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $426.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.66. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 70.11%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

