Jordan Clark Buys 104 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Clark bought 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($185.60).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of DXRX stock opened at GBX 136.25 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £115.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,541.67 and a beta of 0.58. Diaceutics PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 92.24 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Diaceutics Company Profile

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

Further Reading

