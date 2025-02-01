JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.54 and a 200-day moving average of $227.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $270.82. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.