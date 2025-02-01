Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 5,014 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 911,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

