KBC Group NV Acquires 17,131 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1,858.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 486.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 690.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 985.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.70. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $153.79 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

