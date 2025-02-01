KBC Group NV Acquires 536 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,281,000 after acquiring an additional 894,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 268,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 253,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.88%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

