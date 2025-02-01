KBC Group NV Acquires 64,744 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,744 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Materialise were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Materialise by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Materialise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 1,589.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Materialise Price Performance

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $495.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. Materialise NV has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.85.

Materialise Company Profile



Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

