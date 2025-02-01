KBC Group NV Acquires 9,401 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,553,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,497,000 after buying an additional 108,219 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 46.8% during the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 502.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 465,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Futu Trading Down 3.5 %

FUTU opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.