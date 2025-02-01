KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 107,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,447.50. The trade was a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Golding purchased 1,190 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,820.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

