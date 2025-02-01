KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,599,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $266.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $284.79.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

