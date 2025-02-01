KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 5,308.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,006 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Energizer by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENR stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

