KBC Group NV Buys 14,056 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after buying an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,671,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $7,402,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Read Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $56.16 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.