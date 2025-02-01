KBC Group NV Buys 17,842 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1,393.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

MASI stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

