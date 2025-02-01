KBC Group NV Buys 25,558 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,123,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after purchasing an additional 317,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,431. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,637. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

