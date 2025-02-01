KBC Group NV Buys 274 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,981.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $331.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $354.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

